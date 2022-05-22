Jeffrey W. Priest Purchases 500 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in General American Investors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

