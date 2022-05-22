Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.