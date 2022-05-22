JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 255

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 537.50 ($6.63).

JD stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 116.90 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

