JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 7,500

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($89.37) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 5,800 ($71.50) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,931.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,982.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($62.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,520 ($80.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 119.93 ($1.48) per share. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. DCC’s payout ratio is 55.63%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

