JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target to CHF 346

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.50.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. Sonova has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

