Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $235,858.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,384,426 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

