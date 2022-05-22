KeyFi Price Tops $0.10 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $270,430.91 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.45 or 0.12717288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 392% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00473599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000250 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

