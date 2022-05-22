Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $41,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

