Kineko (KKO) Reaches Market Cap of $966,636.69

Kineko (KKO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $966,636.69 and approximately $5,347.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.15 or 0.12708747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 432.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,156.17 or 1.84018396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033769 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.