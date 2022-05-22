Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-6.85 EPS.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 171.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

