KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 532 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.88 and its 200-day moving average is $355.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.90 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.