Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) to post sales of $58.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $55.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $237.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $237.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.60 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,675 shares of company stock worth $219,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.15. 103,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

