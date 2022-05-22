Legato Merger Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Legato Merger Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 23rd. Legato Merger Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTOU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGTOU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $361,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

