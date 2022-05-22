Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LEGN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.20.

LEGN opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

