Lennox International Inc. (LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on July 15th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

LII stock opened at $207.75 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $199.66 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.71.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,260. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Lennox International by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lennox International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

