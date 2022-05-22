Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 33,002 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,088 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 367,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

