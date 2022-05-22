Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,295,856. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Shares of MIDD opened at $142.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.20. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

