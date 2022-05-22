Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,830 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,206. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

