Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.79. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

