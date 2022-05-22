Light Sky Macro LP Makes New Investment in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 748,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000. Frontier Acquisition comprises 5.6% of Light Sky Macro LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Light Sky Macro LP owned about 2.54% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 171.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 47.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRON opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

