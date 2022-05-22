Light Sky Macro LP Takes Position in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Mynaric makes up about 0.6% of Light Sky Macro LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at $5,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYNA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mynaric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
About Mynaric (Get Rating)
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
