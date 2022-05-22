Light Sky Macro LP Takes Position in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Mynaric makes up about 0.6% of Light Sky Macro LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at $5,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mynaric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYNA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mynaric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. Mynaric AG has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.52.

About Mynaric (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.