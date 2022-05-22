LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.17 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.28.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

