LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSE:LITB opened at $1.17 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.28.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
