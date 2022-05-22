Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.51% of Lindsay worth $41,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lindsay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN opened at $122.72 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

