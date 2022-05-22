LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0018 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $1.31 million and $9,103.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00027591 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

