Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $1,357.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,036.82 or 0.99732254 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 369.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 757,790,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.