Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 213,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. 163,998,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,348,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

