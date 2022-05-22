Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,650,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

