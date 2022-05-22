Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,966,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.