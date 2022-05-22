Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
V traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,966,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
