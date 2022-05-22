Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 10,300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. 5,194,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,053. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

