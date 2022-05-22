Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 12,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $23,672,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. 24,325,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,619,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

