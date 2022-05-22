Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 14,500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,179,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

