Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,408,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,414,302. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Nomura decreased their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

