LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 112,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

