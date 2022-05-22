Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

LRFC stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 100.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

