Lotto (LOTTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $286.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00238061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016739 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002927 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

