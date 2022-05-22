Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $237.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $283.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.68. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 152,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

