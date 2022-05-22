MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.03.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG opened at C$18.51 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.75 and a 52 week high of C$29.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.39. The company has a quick ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 36.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.5567281 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$450,022.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.