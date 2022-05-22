MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,348,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,600,000 after buying an additional 924,201 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.