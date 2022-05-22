MAI Capital Management Buys New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of ULTA opened at $343.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.61. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.35 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

