MAI Capital Management Has $516,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $58.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15.

