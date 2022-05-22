MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.54 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

