MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $62.55 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.7884 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

