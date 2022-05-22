MAI Capital Management Invests $430,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

