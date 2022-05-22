MAI Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

