MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

