Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Marine Products has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $18.74.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 9.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marine Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marine Products by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Marine Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Products (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.