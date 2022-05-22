Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $36,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $327.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

