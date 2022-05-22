Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.85 Million

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to report sales of $542.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.41 million and the highest is $543.28 million. Masimo reported sales of $305.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

MASI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.23. 1,525,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

