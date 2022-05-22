Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MHH stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.83.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
