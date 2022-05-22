McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $996,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.